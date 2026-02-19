HK director Stephen Chow confirms Women’s Soccer’s 2026 release at CNY gathering

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Stephen Chow uploaded a video on Feb 17 of him giving hongbao to his co-workers such as Lam Tze Chung (right).

Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow’s highly anticipated movie Women’s Soccer is likely to be released in 2026.

The update came as the 63-year-old posted on Instagram on Feb 17 – the first day of Chinese New Year – a video of him giving hongbao to his co-workers in his office.

Hong Kong actor Lam Tze Chung, 49, one of Chow’s frequent collaborators, said in the clip: “I will be the first to wish you a smash hit this year.”

Another colleague chimed in: “Everyone is eagerly awaiting your Women’s Soccer.”

Both men then praised the film for its male and female leads, soccer match scenes, action sequences and emotional storyline.

Lam’s two children and two other co-workers then stormed into Chow’s office and grabbed the remaining hongbao on the table.

Women’s Soccer, said to be a spiritual successor to Chow’s hit comedy Shaolin Soccer (2001), wrapped up filming in June 2025. There was talk then that it would be released in time for Chinese New Year in 2026.

He has so far kept details about the movie under wraps, including the identity of the cast members, although dribs of information have been posted on social media.

He said in October 2023 that he had invited South Korean actor Song Kang-ho to play a referee, and added in March 2024 that retired Chinese goalkeeper Zhao Lina and Chinese defender Li Jiayue had expressed interest.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou also sparked speculation in July 2025 that he could have a role in Women’s Soccer after both he and Chow posted on Instagram a photo of them together. Chou was seen with his foot on a soccer ball, while Chow mentioned Shaolin Soccer in the post.