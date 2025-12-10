HK crime drama Under Current kept afloat thanks to stars Aaron Kwok and Francis Ng

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Under Current (PG13)

115 minutes, opens on Dec 11

★★★☆☆

The story: When Yeung To (Simon Yam), chief financial officer of a high-profile charity foundation, is found hanged, its lawyer Ma Ying-fung (Aaron Kwok) teams up with police officer Or Ting-bong (Francis Ng) to investigate. Uncovering layers of deceit, the duo must decide who they can trust and overcome all odds in their fight for justice.

The tried-and-tested crime genre is a familiar playground for many top Hong Kong directors, including Under Current’s Alan Mak, best known for the classic crime trilogy Infernal Affairs (2002 to 2003).

Under Current starts off promisingly, with the mystery of Yeung To’s death setting the tone of a noir thriller. Why did he kill himself? Where did the HK$200 million (S$33 million) charity funds vanish to? Did Yeung To embezzle the money? If so, why did he leave a “clear my name” suicide note?

The story then becomes a little convoluted as Ying-fung and Ting-bon g unravel the complex web of lies and get to the truth, amid several subplots involving cross-border criminal activities including money laundering, drug trafficking and murder.

There are some tight action sequences, such as the early rooftop chase between Ting-bong and a hired assassin. But overall, the erratic pacing hampers the film’s momentum.

Francis Ng in Under Current. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

Under Current’s saving grace is its cast, and the seasoned actors serve up major nostalgia.

Ying-fung serves as the film’s moral compass, with a convenient backstory of him being orphaned as a child because of the indifference of bystanders. His relentless quest to clear Yeung To’s name also stems from guilt after he helped another client, an alleged rapist, get away scot-free.

Under Current also marks the reunion of Kwok and Ng after 25 years. Their last big-screen outing was action thriller 2000 AD (2000). While heroes Ying-fung and Ting-bong are given the stereotypical odd-couple treatment here, Kwok and Ng’s great chemistry keeps their latest star vehicle afloat.

Despite his brief screen time, Yam delivers a solid performance, while Felix Lok as a menacing kingpin, Alex Fong as the foundation’s shady president and David Chiang as Ying-fung’s mentor are standout supporting characters.

Hot take: Under Current’s strong cast saves it from being dragged down, proving that the oldies are still the goldies.