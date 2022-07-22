HK celebrity couple George Lam and Sally Yeh mark 26th wedding anniversary

HONG KONG - Celebrity couple George Lam and Sally Yeh celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary with declarations of love for each other on social media.

Lam, 74, kicked things off on Thursday (July 21) by posting on Weibo a photo of him taken by Yeh and another one he had taken of his wife .

He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Blossoming, blooming and growing after 26 years. Respect, honest communication, a great friendship and endless love. With much gratitude."

Yeh, 60, returned the favour about 20 minutes later, as she posted on Weibo a photo of her and Lam holding two bouquets of flowers as well as a photo of the cakes and flowers for the celebration.

She also wrote in English and Chinese: "Parallel universe... with love, faith, trust and gratitude. The divine will always look after us."

Lam and Yeh tied the knot on July 17, 1996. Lam was previously married to music executive Ng Cheng Yuen, whom he divorced in 1994.

Lam's hits include A Life Of Numbers, Need You Every Minute and A Man Should Stand Strong, a theme song for the martial arts film Once Upon A Time In China (1991) and its 1992 sequel.

Meanwhile, Yeh is known for songs such as Cool Walk, Heartbroken In The Past and A Woman's Tears.

They are also famous for singing the romantic duet Choice.

The couple recently appeared on music reality show Infinity And Beyond (2022), where they showcased their powerful vocals by performing several classic Cantonese songs.