HK celebrities pay tribute to late actress Lee Heung Kam

Tributes have poured in for late Hong Kong actress Lee Heung Kam, including from younger actors who remember how the veteran took care of them when they worked together.

Lee died at the age of 88 on Monday (Jan 4), with some media reports saying that she had been turned away by two private hospitals as they were unable to accept emergency cases.

Hong Kong actress Louise Lee, who acted with Lee Heung Kam in the television series Moonlight Resonance (2008), posted two photos of them together.

Louise Lee, 70, wrote: "Sister Kam is an energetic, hardworking and caring senior. I remember once, while acting in Moonlight Resonance, she saw me having a headache and asked if I had high blood pressure. I replied: 'No, I never had this problem.'

"Sister Kam brought a blood pressure monitor the next day and measured my blood pressure. We discovered I have high blood pressure and she asked me to lie down and rest.

"These are unforgettable little incidents. Sister Kam, I will miss you and remember you forever."

Actress Margie Tsang acted with Lee Heung Kam in TV series such as The New Heaven Sword And The Dragon Sabre (1986) and The Silver Tycoon (1993), in which they played mother and daughter.

Tsang, 55, posted on Weibo two photos of them together. She wrote: "I was very sad when I heard the news, but I must accept it and face it strongly. When we played mother and daughter together, she really cared for us juniors and did not put on airs."



Hong Kong actress Louise Lee (right) and late actress Lee Heung Kam. PHOTO: LOUISE LEE/INSTAGRAM



Veteran actors who worked with Lee Heung Kam remember her fondly as well.

Liza Wang, 73, worked with Lee several times on Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's long-running variety show Enjoy Yourself Tonight (1967 to 1994).

Wang, who is a former Cantonese opera star like Lee, posted a photo of Lee with the words "Sister Kam, rest in peace" and wrote: "Her juniors such as me will miss her dearly. Sister Kam is talented and known for her achievements in music, films, television and Cantonese opera."

Wang's husband Law Kar Ying, 74, posted on social media a composite photo of Lee in several acting roles. He wrote: "Dear respected Sister Kam, I will miss you forever. RIP."

Other celebrities who paid tribute to Lee on social media included actors Louis Koo and Raymond Lam, as well as directors Lee Lik Chi and Gordan Chan.



Hong Kong actress Margie Tsang (right) and late actress Lee Heung Kam. PHOTO: MARGIE TSANG/WEIBO



Lee Heung Kam is survived by her daughter Siu Ji Wan from her previous marriage to Cantonese opera star Siu Chung Kwan, her son-in-law and two grandsons.