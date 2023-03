SINGAPORE – After a giant LED screen fell and severely injured one of Hong Kong boy band Mirror’s backup dancers at their concert in July 2022, the 12-piece Cantopop group took a two-month hiatus.

“It was a difficult time for us, for our dancers and for a lot of Hong Kong people,” member Edan Lui, 26, tells The Straits Times in English over a recent video call. “Sometimes, certain tragedies happen and no one sees it coming. It reminded us to treasure what we have now.”