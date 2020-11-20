HK actress Sandra Ng had thought about quitting early in her career

It seems impossible to imagine comedies such as Golden Chicken (2002) and 1992's Royal Tramp without Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng.

But early in her career, the graduate of broadcaster TVB's artist programme in 1983 said she had doubted herself after seeing her peers land leading roles while she got the small ones.

The actors who were in the same batch with her include Sean Lau, Carina Lau, Lawrence Ng and Michael Tao.

Ng, 55, said the whole experience left her wondering if she was cut out for show business.

"I even thought of quitting after I was asked to take part in variety programmes, as I thought of myself as an actor and not someone taking up funny roles in variety shows," she said.

However, Ng began to get noticed after her appearances in them and she was approached to take up comic roles in several movies, including The Crazy Companies (1988) and All's Well, Ends Well (1992).

The actress revealed all this in an interview with Clara Lu, the 17-year-old daughter of famous Chinese violinist Yao Jue, on Lu's non-profit online learning platform.

Ng, who has acted in more than 100 movies, said The Inspector Wears Skirts (1988), Portland Street Blues (1998) and Echoes Of The Rainbow (2010) were some of her favourites movies which she had acted in.

While she won the Best Actress accolade at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards for her role as a prostitute in the movie Golden Chicken, she is not one to rest on her laurels. She said acting requires constant practice and she is taking lessons as she hopes to improve further.