HK actress Samantha Ko undergoing treatment for lumps in neck, head

HONG KONG – TVB actress Samantha Ko is riding a wave of success with her star turn in Hong Kong drama series The Queen Of News (2023).

She was named Best Supporting Actress at TVB’s annual awards show in 2023 for her role as a news anchor in the hit series. It was her first award after 15 years in the industry.

However, her busy filming schedule and promotional activities have taken a toll on her health.

The 37-year-old Hong Kong actress was hospitalised in April after discovering lumps on her neck and head.

“I had just finished filming an episode for Memories Beyond Horizon Season 2 in China. I was massaging my neck on the flight back home when I suddenly felt a large, hard lump on my neck,” Ko told TVB Entertainment News.

“I was really afraid. I continued to feel along my neck towards my head when I felt two more large, hard bumps. It hurt when I pressed on them.”

She quickly went for a consultation and, thankfully, was told that it was not a serious condition. However, she did not reveal the diagnosis.

“I’ve improved a lot since. The doctor wants to continue monitoring it. The lumps are still there, so it might take some time (for me to heal). The doctor advised me to rest more,” the former Miss Hong Kong contestant said.

Due to worries over her current medical condition, Ko, who was diagnosed with alopecia areata in 2011 and 2017, said the condition has flared up again.

“Recently, I am experiencing the same symptoms. I know it’s because of stress,” she said, adding that she received a few days off from filming to look into the matter.

Ko also said on the Hong Kong TV programme that she needs to learn how to better handle stress.

“I am anxious when it comes to work. I push myself to the limit. This causes a lot of pressure and stress, so I need to learn to adjust my mentality and relax more,” she said.

In March, Ko was in Penang with Hong Kong celebrities such as Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung and Joey Yung. They were filming the second season of Girls’ Spectacular Journey (2021 to present). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK