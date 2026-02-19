HK actress Jessica Hsuan takes her 102-year-old former helper out on CNY Eve

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan did not forget her elderly former helper Ying Je during the festive season, despite her busy schedule.

On Feb 16, the star personally picked up the 102-year-old from a nursing home in Hong Kong to celebrate Chinese New Year Eve together.

Ying Je had cared for Hsuan, 55, like a daughter for many years, with Hsuan treating her like a family member.

“A happy CNY Eve,” Hsuan wrote in Chinese on social media. “Moving from 102 to 103.”

She posted on social media two photos of Ying Je. In the first, Hsuan is in her car with Ying Je giving a thumbs-up, while the second showed Ying Je eating ice cream.

Many commenters wished Ying Je good health, with one asking Hsuan if she had ice cream with Ying Je together, to which Hsuan replied she tends to avoid cold food.

Another asked Hsuan if she brought a can of cola for Ying Je, but Hsuan wrote: “Can choose only one at a time, as I am worried she may get an upset stomach.”

Hsuan had said in a previous interview that she would secretly treat Ying Je to cola when she takes her out as Ying Je is not allowed to drink it in the nursing home.

Jessica Hsuan received the Best Actress award during the Star Awards ceremony in July 2025. PHOTO: ST FILE

She recently starred in the hit Hong Kong time-travel movie Back To The Past (2025). The sequel to the TVB fantasy period drama series A Step Into The Past (2001) also starred Hong Kong actors Louis Koo, Raymond Lam and Sonija Kwok.

Back To The Past received 11 nominations at the upcoming Hong Kong Film Awards, including for Best Film, Best Actor for Koo and Best Supporting Actress for Joyce Tang.

Hsuan was named Best Actress at Singapore’s Star Awards in 2025 for crime mystery series Kill Sera Sera (2024), with her co-star Christopher Lee winning Best Actor.