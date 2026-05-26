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HK actress Cecilia Cheung marks 46th birthday by giving away 46 flight tickets to fans

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Cecilia Cheung celebrated her 46th birthday with her fans in Kunshan on May 23.

Cecilia Cheung celebrated her 46th birthday with her fans in Kunshan on May 23.

PHOTO: CECILIA CHEUNG STUDIO/WEIBO

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Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, who turned 46 on May 24, celebrated her birthday by going all out at her fan meet in Kunshan city in China’s Jiangsu province on May 23.

According to reports, the Lost In Time (2003) star not only prepared gift bags, but also gave away 46 sets of round-trip Hong Kong flight tickets, inviting lucky fans to take their families to Hong Kong Disneyland.

“I’ve always been proud of you all,” she said to her fans. “I hope you continue to carry this happiness forward. I’ll also work hard to become better for you.”

Dressed in a uniform reminiscent of her character Lau Piu Piu in her film debut King Of Comedy (1999), Cheung – who starred opposite Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow – appeared radiant as she reflected on her journey in life.

“After turning 46, I’ve truly entered the most comfortable stage of my life,” she said, before expressing her gratitude to fans.

“My parents gave me life, but you gave me the courage to walk through it. You’ve all walked with me through so many stages of my life, and I truly cherish this bond.”

Cheung also spoke about motherhood, sharing that her biggest wish is for her three children to always remain happy and keep a child-like spirit.

She has two sons aged 16 and 18 with her former husband, Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, 45. She also has a seven-year-old son, whose father’s identity she has not disclosed to the public.

The actress voiced her hopes for fans to continue living joyfully with their families, adding: “I also hope you and your children can always be happy.”

According to reports of the fan meet, there was a birthday cake and performances by supporters featuring songs and references from Cheung’s acting and music career.

Many netizens noted that the event felt more like a reunion between close friends. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.