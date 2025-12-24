HK actress Cecilia Cheung has already prepared her will, memorial photo and burial outfit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung said she is not afraid to face death.

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has shared her thoughts on death, saying she is not afraid to face it.

On a recent episode of the variety show The Blooming Journey 2, the 45-year-old revealed she has already prepared a will with the help of her lawyer.

“I don’t want everyone to have disputes over money after I pass away,” she said.

Beyond allocating her assets, Cheung has also selected her memorial photos and burial attire.

“I’m not afraid of death. I can leave anytime,” she added. Her film and television credits include King Of Comedy (1999) and the second season of Chinese music reality series Sisters Who Make Waves in 2021.

On whether she had concerns about her children after her passing, the actress said: “I will do my best to love my children while I am still alive. When I am gone, they will need to do their best to love themselves.”

Cheung is a mother to three sons: Lucas, 18; Quintus, 15; and Marcus, seven.

Lucas and Quintus are from her previous marriage to actor Nicholas Tse, which lasted from 2006 to 2011, while the father of her third son remains a secret.

According to Sohu News, Cheung owns several luxury residences across Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai.

Coupled with her earnings from films, endorsements and live-stream sales, her net worth is estimated at around one billion yuan (S$182 million). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK