HK actor Shek Sau marks 73rd birthday with old and recent photos

Hong Kong veteran actor Shek Sau turned 73 last Saturday (Nov 21) and he was happy to let his fans see how well he has aged over the years.

On Sunday, Shek, whose real name is Bill Chan, posted nine photos of himself in a square grid - from the time he was a child actor to the present.

He wrote: "Celebrating my 73rd birthday with my most beloved ones at home. Wishing everyone happiness and good health."

He held a simple birthday celebration with his son, actor Sam Chan, and daughter-in-law, former news anchor Camille Lam.

Both Chan and Lam posted photos with Shek on social media, with Chan calling him his "rock star dad" and Lam calling him a "superstar to... our Chan family".

Shek is a former child actor who kicked off his acting career in 1958 when he acted in the movie The Prince's Romantic Affairs, which starred famous names such as Cheung Ying, Mui Yee and Leung Sing Bor.

Shek is known mainly for playing supporting roles, acting recently in TVB serials such as Fist Fight (2018), The Defected (2019) and Al Cappuccino (2020).