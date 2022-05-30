HK actor Roger Kwok criticised for pulling down Moses Chan's face mask during interview

HONG KONG - Actor Moses Chan is known to be cautious and has often stuck to wearing a face mask on TV programmes even as other artistes go unmasked.

But Chan had his mask suddenly pulled down by fellow actor Roger Kwok during an interview for a TVB programme last week.

Kwok has since drawn flak for being inconsiderate towards Chan, a father of three young children.

The incident took place when the duo, along with actor Kenneth Ma, were interviewed backstage during the TVB Anniversary Parade Programme 2022 last Thursday (May 26). The trio are starring in the upcoming medical drama Big White Duel II.

Chan was the only one wearing a mask, while the other two actors and an interviewer were all unmasked.

The actors were talking about filming advertisements when Kwok, 57, pulled down Chan's mask suddenly and said jokingly: "Are you filming a mask commercial the whole day? Do you want to film a mask commercial?"

Chan, 51, looked a bit embarrassed as he took off his mask and said: "Okay okay. I take it off so that you can take a look."

Kwok then said excitedly to the camera: "Yeah! I have finally taken off his mask."

While Kwok and Chan are known to be good friends in private, some netizens said Kwok was being inconsiderate to Chan as the pandemic is still ongoing and he should have respected Chan's wish to wear a face mask.

Other netizens praised Chan for remaining composed during the incident.

Chan has said in past media interviews that he wears the face mask almost 24 hours per day, except during eating and bathing, in order to protect his family.

Chan said he does so as he meets many people during his course of work and has to take down face masks while acting. He is married to actress Aimee Chan, 41, and they have three children aged between six and eight.