HK actor Ray Lui says he was scammed of $163,000 by close friend-cum-business partner

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Hong Kong actor Ray Lui said he was once cheated out of HK$1 billion (S$163,000) by a trusted business partner.

Hong Kong actor Ray Lui has opened up about a painful chapter from the 1990s, when he was scammed by someone he considered a close friend.

In a recent video shared on social media, the 69-year-old revealed that a trusted business partner had “disappeared” after making off with more than HK$1 million (S$163,000) of his investment funds.

“I could not believe someone I trusted would do something like that. After he vanished without a trace, I assumed the matter would never be resolved,” he said.

The situation later escalated when the bank contacted Lui regarding his former business partner’s girlfriend.

According to the star of crime actioner Ultimate Revenge (2026), the bank was preparing to repossess the woman’s property after she failed to repay the remaining mortgage balance of more than HK$300,000.

But when she threatened to take her own life along with her son’s, the bank decided to approach Lui as a final resort due to his close relationship with his former friend.

“I initially found the situation absurd. I was a victim too. Why should I take care of his girlfriend and repay their debts?” he lamented.

However, after taking some time to calm down and reflect on the situation, Lui changed his mind and settled the outstanding balance on behalf of the scammer’s girlfriend.

“It may have seemed foolish, but I felt that paying HK$300,000 to save two lives was worth it,” he said.

The video struck a chord with many netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise for Lui, calling him handsome inside and out.

Many remarked that his willingness to let go of such a substantial sum of money – and even fork out more to help save lives – reflected his compassionate nature.

Others also jokingly commented that he still looks youthful in his late 60s because of all the good deeds and blessings he has accumulated over the years.

Lui is one of the most recognisable stars of Hong Kong entertainment, with a career spanning almost five decades.

He rose to fame as gangster Ting Lik in the landmark television drama The Bund (1980) and went on to make a name for himself in both television and film, earning acclaim for roles in To Be Number One (1991), Flashpoint (2007) and Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014).

Known for his suave screen presence and enduring popularity across Asia, the twice-divorced Lui married his current wife, Chinese businesswoman Yang Xiaojuan, in 2001. The couple share a son, who is in his 20s. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK