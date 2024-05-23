HK actor Kent Cheng celebrates 73rd birthday with other celebrities

Hong Kong veteran actor Kent Cheng turned 73 on May 22, and several of his former co-stars showed up for his birthday celebration.

Having been in the entertainment industry for 50 years, Cheng has acted in many TV series and movies. He is best known for his role as the Forrest Gump-like character in ATV series Forrest Cat (1997 to 1999).

He is now starring in TVB series Broken Trust, playing a wealthy businessman who is estranged from his family. The comedy-drama is Cheng’s first with the Hong Kong broadcaster in almost five years after a guest appearance in Line Walker: Bull Fight (2020).

Hong Kong actress Alice Chan posted photos of the birthday celebration on social media on May 22.

“Wishing you happiness and good health every year,” she wrote. “Here’s to the ratings of Broken Trust going off the charts.”

From the photos posted, those who attended the celebration included Cheng’s wife, former actress Lam Yin Ming; actor Raymond Wong Ho Yin, who co-starred with Cheng in TVB series When Lanes Merge (2010); and veteran actress Nina Paw, who played Cheng’s mother in Forrest Cat.

Chan had co-starred with Cheng in TV series My Brother, My Mum (1997) and My Dangerous Mafia Retirement Plan (2016).

Cheng has won Best Actor twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Why Me? (1985) and The Log (1996). He was in the news recently after his 32-year-old daughter tied the knot in April. He also has a 26-year-old son with Lam, 59.