HK actor Joe Ma hospitalised due to severe inflammation and swelling in right leg

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Joe Ma (left) shared on social media on June 3 a photo of himself in hospital.

Hong Kong actor Joe Ma had to cancel his work engagements after suffering a serious issue with his right leg.

The 57-year-old said on Instagram Stories late on June 3 that he was in hospital and shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“There’s always a first time in life,” he wrote in Chinese. “From the knee cap down to the ankle, the entire area is swollen and there is severe inflammation, and I’ve had to have the fluid drained.”

He added: “It’s truly agonising as I can’t walk a single step. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

In the photo shared by Ma, a cannula is inserted into his left arm while his right leg is wrapped in a sleeve from the knee down.

Ma said he had to cancel his scheduled work commitments due to his sudden illness.

“I am also very sorry that I am unable to attend the Chiu Chow Festival (in Hong Kong) on June 5 in my capacity as ambassador,” he wrote. “I hope the event is a success and I look forward to meeting everyone again in the future.”

This was not Ma’s first health struggle. In February, he revealed that he suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that results in chronic inflammation of the spine, which caused him to endure severe lower back pain for many years.

Ma is known for acting in TVB series such as Triumph In The Skies (2003), Tiger Cubs (2012 to 2015) and Life On The Line (2018). He left the Hong Kong TV station in January after the contract had expired and held his first concert in over 30 years in Guangzhou, China, in April.