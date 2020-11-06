HK actor Gordon Lam acts for free to support new actors

Hong Kong actor-producer Gordon Lam is doing his part to help new actors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lam, 53, said he and fellow actor-producer Louis Koo are preparing for a new hawker-themed movie titled Egg Waffles, going by a translation of its Chinese title.

Speaking to the media at a film festival on Tuesday, Lam said the script has undergone changes more than 10 times and that there is still room for improvement.

He hopes there is no need for further changes when the script reaches Koo and that they can start filming next year.

Lam, who has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for the movie Hand Rolled Cigarette at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards, did not receive a single cent for the movie.

He said he will work on a movie for free if he can support the Hong Kong film industry whenever possible.

"My only condition for not receiving any money is that the movie must hire new actors, so that there is succession in the industry," he said.

He and Koo will star in Egg Waffles and he has suggested to Koo that both of them act for free for the movie.

"Many investors will be unwilling to invest if the cost of making a movie is too high," said Lam, who has acted in movies such as Infernal Affairs (2002), Trivisa (2016) and Paradox (2017).

He also told reporters that he is uncertain if he would attend the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 21, as he is also involved in the post-production of a movie starring veteran actor Patrick Tse.

"The chance is pretty slim, but I will try as there is always hope in life," he said.