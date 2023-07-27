Hip-hop trio Epik High to hold concert in Singapore for third time in September

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High will hold a concert in Singapore for the third time on Sept 23.

Their last performance here in July 2022 was a sellout at the Sands Grand Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands.

Tickets to the upcoming All Time High Tour, to be held at the larger-capacity Pasir Panjang Power Station, will go on sale on Aug 1, 12pm, on Sistic and cost from $138 to $268.

The veteran group – comprising Tablo, 43, Mithra Jin, 40, and DJ Tukutz, 41 – made their debut in 2001 and are known to be dynamic performers.

They also do not shy away from covering social issues and mental health topics in their songs.

Their hits, such as It’s Cold (2012), Born Hater (2014) and Happy Ending (2014), enjoyedvinternational success and they became the first South Korean act to perform at the Coachella music festival in 2016.

In their upcoming Singapore gig, fans can expect to hear new songs from their latest extended play album, Strawberry (2023).