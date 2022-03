LOS ANGELES - How I Met Your Mother (2005 to 2014), the long-running sitcom about a gang of young friends in New York City, now has a standalone sequel, How I Met Your Father.

Airing on Disney+ in Singapore, it is set in the present day and stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, whose romantic adventures are being narrated by her future self - voiced by Kim Cattrall - to her son in the year 2050.