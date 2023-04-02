High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens named Philippines global tourism ambassador

MANILA – American actress Vanessa Hudgens, known for her role in the High School Musical films (2006 to 2008), was named a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines on Thursday.

The honorary title was given by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and other government officials during a courtesy call in Malacanang Palace, the country’s official presidential office and residence in Manila.

In photos uploaded to the Facebook account of the Philippines’ Presidential Communications Office, 34-year-old Hudgens is seen with Mr Marcos while receiving a plaque commemorating her new role.

Hudgens, who has also appeared in musical biopic Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) and romantic comedy film series The Princess Switch (2018 to 2021), is in the Philippines to film a documentary series set in Manila and Palawan.

It is said to focus on Hudgens getting in touch with her Filipino heritage, as her mother Gina is from the country.

Earlier, the star also posted on Instagram pictures of herself and her sister Stella after they went swimming in the lagoons of El Nido in Palawan.

A first-time traveller to the Philippines, Hudgens described it as “paradise”, showing herself enjoying the clear, blue waters from a crystal kayak. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK