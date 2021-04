Shadow And Bone - a new series based on the fantasy novel of the same name - made it a point to cast a half-Asian performer as its heroine Alina Starkov. Chinese-British actress Jessie Mei Li plays the orphan who discovers formidable powers that could change the world.

This was because author Leigh Bardugo and show-runner Eric Heisserer wanted to make the show more ethnically diverse than the novel, the first in Bardugo's best-selling Grishaverse trilogy.