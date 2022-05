Actor Henry Winkler became an American pop-culture icon with the sitcom Happy Days (1974 to 1984), in which he played Fonzie - a motorcycle-riding, leather-jacketed character who came to epitomise charm and cool.

But when the hit show ended, the Yale-trained performer found himself being typecast and offered similar roles - all the while being passed over for the comedy parts he wanted because people still saw him as "The Fonz".