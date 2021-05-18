Henry Cavill slams haters of his new relationship

Superman star Henry Cavill, who went public with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Instagram last month, has written a lengthy post calling out detractors.

In the post last Saturday, which was accompanied by a wefie of the couple, he said he was "very happy in love and in life".

"I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed," the 38-year-old British actor wrote.

His relationship with Ms Viscuso, 31, a television executive, has come under intense scrutiny on social media. "So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," he added.

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the Internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Superman in movies such as Man Of Steel (2013) and Justice League (2017), went Instagram official with Ms Viscuso last month with a photo of them engrossed in a game of chess.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess," he wrote. He had previously been romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, student Tara King and US actress Kaley Cuoco.

Ms Viscuso, who is American, is listed on LinkedIn as the vice-president of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment, which produced Man Of Steel and television series Enola Holmes (2020), in which Cavill played Sherlock Holmes.

People magazine also unearthed the tidbit that she was featured in season one of MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005.

The episode synopsis went: "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a US$5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

Cavill ended his post with: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least, try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."