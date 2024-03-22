#PopVultures Podcast

Hear our deep-dive into Kate Middleton’s photoshop saga

Conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales have swirled online after she sat out of public events due to health issues.  PHOTO: AFP
Jan Lee
Correspondent
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

Where is Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William? That is the question on much of the Internet’s mind over the past weeks, after the Princess was last seen in official capacity on Christmas Day, 2023. 

In January 2024, Kensington Palace - the official residence of Prince William and Princess Kate - announced that the Princess had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” with scant details. Amid fervent public speculation about her health, a photo of Kate with her three children was released on March 10 for Mother’s Day.

But the photo was flagged by multiple photo agencies for signs of digital manipulation - fuelling wild conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Kate. Rumours of death, coma, divorce and extramarital affairs dogged the royal couple.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee breaks down the timeline and dissects all the communications and public relations missteps made by Kensington Palace.

Here is what she talked about.

Highlights (tap/click above):

0:37 Updates on our podcast channel and a new series

4:03 Intro on the scandal

7:29 Timeline of events:

  • 7:29 - Dec 25: Princess Kate’s last official engagement and sighting
  • 8:03 - Jan 17: Announcement of Princess Kate’s surgery
  • 10:48 - Jan 30: Princess Kate is discharged from the hospital
  • 12:03 - Feb 27: Prince William pulls out of a memorial service for King Constantine
  • 14:29 - Mar 4: First paparazzi pictures of Princess Kate post-surgery emerge
  • 22:49 - Mar 10: Mother’s Day picture of Princess Kate with her three children posted on Instagram
  • 27:00 - Mar 11: Princess Kate apologises for digitally altering her Mother’s Day photo

29:53 Conspiracy theories related to Princess Kate’s health and marriage

39:14 Final update on Princess Kate’s whereabouts

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

---

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

