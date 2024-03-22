Hear our deep-dive into Kate Middleton’s photoshop saga

In January 2024, Kensington Palace - the official residence of Prince William and Princess Kate - announced that the Princess had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” with scant details. Amid fervent public speculation about her health, a photo of Kate with her three children was released on March 10 for Mother’s Day.

But the photo was flagged by multiple photo agencies for signs of digital manipulation - fuelling wild conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Kate. Rumours of death, coma, divorce and extramarital affairs dogged the royal couple.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee breaks down the timeline and dissects all the communications and public relations missteps made by Kensington Palace.

Here is what she talked about.

7:29 Timeline of events:

7:29 - Dec 25: Princess Kate’s last official engagement and sighting

8:03 - Jan 17: Announcement of Princess Kate’s surgery

10:48 - Jan 30: Princess Kate is discharged from the hospital

12:03 - Feb 27: Prince William pulls out of a memorial service for King Constantine

14:29 - Mar 4: First paparazzi pictures of Princess Kate post-surgery emerge

22:49 - Mar 10: Mother’s Day picture of Princess Kate with her three children posted on Instagram

27:00 - Mar 11: Princess Kate apologises for digitally altering her Mother’s Day photo

29:53 Conspiracy theories related to Princess Kate’s health and marriage

39:14 Final update on Princess Kate’s whereabouts

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

