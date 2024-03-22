Hear our deep-dive into Kate Middleton’s photoshop saga

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
Where is Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William? That is the question on much of the Internet’s mind over the past weeks, after the Princess was last seen in official capacity on Christmas Day, 2023.
In January 2024, Kensington Palace - the official residence of Prince William and Princess Kate - announced that the Princess had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” with scant details. Amid fervent public speculation about her health, a photo of Kate with her three children was released on March 10 for Mother’s Day.
But the photo was flagged by multiple photo agencies for signs of digital manipulation - fuelling wild conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Kate. Rumours of death, coma, divorce and extramarital affairs dogged the royal couple.
#PopVultures host Jan Lee breaks down the timeline and dissects all the communications and public relations missteps made by Kensington Palace.
Here is what she talked about.
Highlights (tap/click above):
0:37 Updates on our podcast channel and a new series
4:03 Intro on the scandal
7:29 Timeline of events:
- 7:29 - Dec 25: Princess Kate’s last official engagement and sighting
- 8:03 - Jan 17: Announcement of Princess Kate’s surgery
- 10:48 - Jan 30: Princess Kate is discharged from the hospital
- 12:03 - Feb 27: Prince William pulls out of a memorial service for King Constantine
- 14:29 - Mar 4: First paparazzi pictures of Princess Kate post-surgery emerge
- 22:49 - Mar 10: Mother’s Day picture of Princess Kate with her three children posted on Instagram
- 27:00 - Mar 11: Princess Kate apologises for digitally altering her Mother’s Day photo
29:53 Conspiracy theories related to Princess Kate’s health and marriage
39:14 Final update on Princess Kate’s whereabouts
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee’s articles: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!