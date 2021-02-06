Head bandages a comment on Hollywood culture: The Weeknd

Canadian singer The Weeknd, who has been appearing for months now in public with head bandages, said on Thursday that his Super Bowl half-time gig will continue to follow a story he has been telling but in a more family-friendly way.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has also released gory videos, including one in which two women come across his disembodied head, as part of his performance art storyline.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he said in an interview with Variety magazine.

"Being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," said the singer who appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards last November with his face bandaged up.

While he was tight-lipped about the details for his show during this Sunday's NFL championship game in Tampa, Florida, he did say it will be toned down significantly from a graphic standpoint, Reuters reported.

"I definitely want to be respectful to the viewer at home," he said at a news conference.

"I will still incorporate some of the storyline... but (I will) definitely keep it PG for the families."

Stars who have performed at the Super Bowl include Lady Gaga, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and the Rolling Stones.

It is considered one of the top promotional platforms for musicians as it is the most watched television event of the year in the United States.

While most Super Bowl performers spend their entire 12-minute set confined to a stage on the field, The Weeknd will also use the surrounding area.

"Due to Covid-19 and for the safety of the players and the workers, we kind of built a stage within the stadium," he said.