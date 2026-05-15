‘He gave it his everything’: The Wonderfools’ director on why he didn’t cut Cha Eun-woo’s scenes

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SEOUL – It is 1999 all over again, and Park Eun-bin is back with the director who turned her into a global name, alongside a co-star nobody was sure would make the final cut.

Set on the cusp of the millennium, when Y2K paranoia and end-of-the-world chatter were everywhere, The Wonderfools follows four misfits in a small town who stumble into superpowers they are spectacularly ill-equipped to handle. The comedy-action adventure series is showing on Netflix.

It happens to be a near-full reunion for the team behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the 2022 megahit series that ran for 21 weeks on Netflix’s non-English top 10. Director Yoo In-sik is back, joined again by actors Choi Dae-hoon and Im Seong-jae, alongside Park.

Park plays Chae-ni, the local menace with a knack for trouble, who finds herself teleporting around at random.

“I wanted to do a project that was simply fun,” the 33-year-old South Korean actress said at a press conference in central Seoul on May 12. “The script struck me as wildly inventive from the first read . I figured if I could pull it off, I’d be having a blast – and I did.”

No surprise, then, that the chemistry between director and star was hard to miss. “ Working on Attorney Woo, I came away convinced there’s nothing she can’t do. She’s got serious comic timing and she’s fearless,” Yoo said of his leading lady.

Park Eun-bin in The Wonderfools. PHOTO: NETFLIX

The name on everyone’s mind, though, was Cha Eun-woo, who plays a buttoned-up civil servant with telekinetic powers he would rather not flaunt.

The 29-year-old South Korean actor-singer is completing his mandatory military service in the wake of a widely publicised tax-evasion mess. He is said to have settled it in April for around 13 billion won (S$11.1 million), though the National Tax Service initially flagged closer to 20 billion won in undeclared income routed through a company in his mother’s name.

In South Korea, that kind of scandal can erase a star from a project entirely – cut from the final edit, scrubbed from the posters, memory-holed Soviet-style. There were whispers about whether Cha would get the same treatment or whether viewers would still be allowed to feast their eyes on the popular idol.

Cha Eun-woo (left) and Park Eun-bin in The Wonderfools. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Turns out, The Wonderfools has done none of that. Cha’s pretty face is right there in the official poster, character art and trailer – every scene he shot looks to have made the final cut .

“We learnt about the news the same way everyone else did, through the headlines, after editing was already largely wrapped,” Yoo said. “This project was a long-held dream for me and a hard-fought labour for everyone involved. We prioritised the work as a whole.”

He declined to comment on Cha in personal terms, but added: “His performance was a real challenge – physically and emotionally – and like the rest of the cast, he gave it everything. I’m pleased with how it turned out.”

Park closed the event with a nudge towards the show’s setting. “We packed in a lot of turn-of-the-century flavour,” she said. “Soak that in, it’s part of the fun.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK