HBO's Succession leads nominees for TV's Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES - HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television’s Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show’s final season.

The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show The Last Of Us, which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honors in television. Other best drama nominees were House Of The Dragon, Andor, Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, The Crown and The White Lotus.

Ted Lasso, another double Emmy winner for best show, will compete for best comedy against Abbott Elementary, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Bear, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders In The Building and Wednesday.

Nominations for the highest honours in television were announced in the middle of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony that normally takes place in September.

Film and TV writers have been on strike for two months, while actors could follow as soon as Wednesday evening.

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept 18. REUTERS, AFP

Outstanding drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead actor, drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead actress, drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead actor, comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead actress, comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting actor, drama

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Supporting actress, drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Supporting actor, comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting actress, comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Programs with most overall nominations

Succession - 27

The Last Of Us - 24

The White Lotus - 23

Ted Lasso - 21

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 14

The Bear - 13

Beef - 13

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - 13

Wednesday - 12

Barry - 11

Only Murders In The Building - 11