Have host Quan Yifeng and daughter Eleanor Lee fallen out with celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee?

SINGAPORE - There is talk that Mediacorp host Quan Yifeng and her actress daughter Eleanor Lee have fallen out with Quan's longtime celebrity hairstylist best friend Addy Lee.

In photos uploaded to Lee's Instagram of her 21st birthday party on Monday (Oct 12), she was seen celebrating the occasion with her mother and local celebrities from host Dasmond Koh's entertainment agency Noontalk. Koh, who was also present in the photos, organised the party for Lee.

But her godfather Addy Lee was nowhere to be seen and was not mentioned in a long caption that accompanied the photos as well. He also did not wish Eleanor Lee a happy birthday on any social media accounts.

According to local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, Quan and her daughter have stopped following Addy Lee on Instagram and he has not liked any of Eleanor Lee's posts since August this year.

This has raised eyebrows as the mother-daughter pair are famously tight knit with Addy Lee, whom Quan has known for over 20 years. Eleanor Lee, who is Quan's daughter with actor Peter Yu, even took her godfather's surname at her 14th birthday party and said then that she would be filial to him as if he was her father.

She has been estranged from Yu since her parents' divorce in 2008.

The iciness of the trio's relationship seems new. Quan and her daughter reportedly sought temporary residence at Lee's place after the sale of her home in July.

Addy Lee and local funnyman Mark Lee also recently appeared as guests on the cooking variety series YiFong & Eleanor's Kitchen, with Quan and Eleanor Lee as hosts, but the episode has yet to air.

When asked by Lianhe Zaobao, Quan said she did not want to comment on this, while Addy Lee did not reply to queries from the Chinese media.