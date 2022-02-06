Has actress Kitty Hsiao given birth? Her husband clears the air

TAIPEI - Remember Taiwanese actress Suzanne Hsiao Shu-shen, who has appeared in music videos such as Fish Leong's Courage and Michael Wong's First Time?

The 45-year-old is now known as Kitty Hsiao. She married Mr Eagle Liang, who is 15 years her junior, in 2017 after meeting him while taking an Uber ride in 2016.

Fans thought she had given birth after he posted on Facebook on Friday (Feb 4) a photo of them together with a baby. He wrote in Chinese: "I think it's time to make an announcement during this Chinese New Year."

Many fans were surprised and flocked to congratulate the couple.

However, Mr Liang later clarified to Taiwanese news portal SET News that the baby is actually his cousin's child. They had decided to take a photo together as the baby looks like Hsiao.

He added that relatives have asked them during Chinese New Year when they would be welcoming a child. He has suggested to Hsiao to freeze her eggs.

Mr Liang said it is still possible for them to have a child, citing Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin, 47, who recently announced she had given birth to a baby boy.

Mr Liang and Hsiao put on hold their plans for a child after she went for an operation in 2020 due to duodenal cancer. While the operation was a success, she has to monitor her health for a few years.