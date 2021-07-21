Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein transferred to Los Angeles for new trial

NEW YORK (AFP) - Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault in New York since 2020, was on his way to Los Angeles on Tuesday (July 20) for a second trial in which he will face new charges.

The 69-year-old left the Wende prison in upstate New York shortly before 9.30am (9.30pm Singapore time) and was handed over "to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," a spokesman for the New York prison authorities said in a statement.

Weinstein's lawyers had argued for weeks against the transfer on medical grounds.

But in June New York judge Kenneth Case rejected their arguments and gave the green light to his transfer.

The once all-powerful Hollywood producer is accused in Los Angeles of rape and sexual assault of five women, which could land him in prison for up to an additional 140 years.

He has always denied the charges, both in New York and in Los Angeles, claiming that his accusers consented.

In early April, he formally appealed his conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York, which was handed down to him in March 2020 following a high-profile trial in Manhattan, seen as a major victory for the #MeToo movement.

In total, nearly 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.