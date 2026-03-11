Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein says life in prison is ‘hell’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Harvey Weinstein attending a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on March 4.

LOS ANGELES – Disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein said life in prison is “hell” in an interview where he repeatedly claimed he was not guilty of any crimes.

The man who once effectively ruled Hollywood before a spectacular fall from grace at the start of the #MeToo movement added that he is trapped in his cell at New York’s Rikers Island, with only guards for company.

“It’s too dangerous for me to be around anyone else. Other inmates get to go to the yard. But every time I’m out there, I feel like I’m under siege,” the 73-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on March 10.

“One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face.

“I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly.”

The Oscar-winning producer, who shepherded films including Shakespeare In Love and Pulp Fiction to the screen, was the ultimate power player in Hollywood for decades, credited with making careers – and blamed for breaking just as many.

Weinstein was known for his fiery temper, and the industry had long been rife with suggestions that he took advantage of his power to sexually exploit women.

In 2017, blockbuster investigations by New Yorker and New York Times laid bare a series of claims by young women that triggered an avalanche of allegations from more than 80 complainants and prompted the global #MeToo movement.

‘I don’t want to die in here’

Weinstein’s original 2020 conviction in New York and resulting 23-year prison term were thrown out, but in a June retrial, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

A California court separately convicted him of rape and in 2023 sentenced him to 16 years in prison, a term the judge ordered to run after his New York sentence.

In the interview published on March 10, Weinstein repeatedly insisted he had never sexually assaulted anyone.

“I will be proven innocent. That I promise you,” he said of an upcoming retrial on a rape charge.

“The thing I was doing wrong was not sexual assault. It was cheating on my wife. I was desperate to keep that secret from her.

“I had lots of people come see me (in a hotel room). But there were some women who knew exactly what was expected. Maybe they felt bad later or they regretted it.”

He said some of his accusers were simply chasing the money.

“Maybe they saw an opportunity for a payout. But not all of them were as naive as they liked to pretend.

“Yes, there was a power imbalance. I know I can be scary and difficult. But that’s still a long way from sexual assault.”

Weinstein, who uses a wheelchair, said he has undergone a heart operation while in prison and now has bone cancer.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that he is terrified of dying in prison.

“It’s incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way,” he added.

“Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn’t get the death penalty. I’m going to be 74 in March. I don’t want to die in here.” AFP