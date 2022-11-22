Harvey Weinstein gloats over dismal box office of She Said film on his downfall

LOS ANGELES – Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein could not help taking a dig at the movie She Said, which recounts the beginnings of his downfall.

She Said, which stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, received rave reviews and scored 87 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

However, it bombed at the box office, grossing only US$2.3 million (S$3.2 million) in its opening weekend.

The film’s budget was US$32 million and it opens in Singapore on Thursday.

According to Variety magazine, Weinstein’s spokesman contacted the magazine on Monday and issued a statement on his behalf.

“The film She Said bombing isn’t a surprise,” said his spokesman Juda Engelmayer.

“Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now. Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, have been told over and over again these past five years, and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here.”

He added: “Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that.”

Variety said movie distributor Universal Pictures did not respond to its request for comment on Weinstein’s statement.

She Said is based on the eponymous book by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Weinstein story in The New York Times in 2017.

It exposed the numerous sexual abuse allegations against the formerly untouchable Hollywood producer and ignited the #MeToo movement, which led to scores of women speaking out against sexual abuse and harassment, with its impact stretching beyond the entertainment industry.

Weinstein, 70, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York and is standing trial on charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.