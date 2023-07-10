Harry Styles the latest singer to be hit by object thrown on stage

VIENNA – British singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at him while he was performing in Vienna last Saturday.

He joins a growing list of stars – such as Drake, Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Pink – who have also had concertgoers hurl objects at them in recent months.

Social media clips taken by fans at Styles’ gig, part of his Love On Tour concert tour, show the 29-year-old walking on the stage as an object hits him in the eye.

He grimaces in pain and bends over with his hands on his head for a moment before continuing to move forward.

One TikTok video shared by a fan was captioned: “Stop throwing s*** at him.”

This is not the first time Styles has had objects thrown at him. In 2022, at separate shows, he had Skittles, chicken nuggets and a water bottle hurled at him.