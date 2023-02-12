Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards, acknowledging 'privilege'

LONDON - British singer Harry Styles won the top awards on Saturday at Britain’s biggest popular music prizes, the Brit Awards, while acknowledging his “privilege” for triumphing in a supposedly gender-neutral category that featured no female artistes.

Styles, 29, made multiple appearances on stage, winning awards for artiste of the year, album of the year, song of the year for As It Was and best pop/R&B act.

“This night has been really, really special to me and I will never forget it,” he said. “I’m so so proud to be a British artist in the world out there.”

The awards ceremony for the second year running handed out a gender-neutral main prize for British artiste of the year.

This title was introduced in 2022 to increase inclusivity after non-binary singer Sam Smith was automatically excluded from previously gendered categories in 2021.

Yet, controversially, the category had an all-male shortlist in 2023, and Styles in his acceptance speech named women artistes who were originally shortlisted for the category but did not make the final list.

“I’m really really grateful for this and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky”, he said, referring to Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch, Mabel and Becky Hill.

The Brit Awards chairman Damian Christian told Music Week in February that it was “disappointing to see the lack of female representation”, blaming a lack of eligible 2022 releases by big female stars.

Styles’ clutch of awards came as little surprise after the former One Direction bandmember on Feb 6 won the coveted Grammy award for album of the year for Harry’s House, which was Britain’s biggest-selling album in 2022.

Styles’ reference to his “privilege” on Saturday came after he prompted mockery with his Grammy acceptance speech by saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often”.

Critics pointed out that Styles as a white Englishman hardly falls into any underprivileged category.

Beyonce wins

American star Beyonce won the international artiste of the year and best international song categories, while she did not attend in person.

It was also a big night for several young acts making their recording debuts in 2022.