Harry Potter video game gets bumper sales despite LGBTQ backlash

PARIS - The Harry Potter universe welcomes its latest edition on Friday, the Hogwarts Legacy video game, which provides a big test of the resilience of a franchise hit by criticism from some LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) activists over the views of author JK Rowling.

The Scottish writer has been plagued by threats and controversy since she publicly took issue in 2020 with the trans-inclusive phrase “people who menstruate” being used instead of the word “women”.

Many accused Rowling, 57, of transphobia for putting the emphasis on biological sex over notions of gender. She denies the charge.

The video game’s release has prompted some to call for a boycott, but thanks to pre-orders, it is already sitting at the top of sales charts.

“It’s not that this particular title has reprehensible things in it,” said Mr Will Overgard, a Seattle-based gamer and streamer who called on his followers not to buy the game.

“It’s that supporting this title says ‘A-okay’ to some very, very, very questionable personal stances from (JK Rowling).”

Some specialist news sites, like TheGamer in Canada, are refusing to cover the release, though they have stopped short of calling for a boycott.

All that has done little to dampen enthusiasm among gamers for Hogwarts Legacy, which has been garnering rave reviews.

‘Dream come true’

“It’s the game that everyone has been waiting for,” said Mr Quentin Seigneur, a 31-year-old French entrepreneur who has been a fan of the franchise since the first book was released in French in 1998.

He described the forthcoming game as a mix of Harry Potter’s universe and the “open worlds” of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

“We’ll finally be the wizard we’ve all dreamt of being,” he said.

Video games related to the franchise have not traditionally been huge hits – the last attempt, Wizard’s Unite (2019), failed to find an audience and the publisher halted sales in 2022.