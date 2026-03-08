Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunite in the US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tom Felton (right) turned up to support Daniel Radcliffe (left) at his show Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway.

Their characters may have been rivals in the Harry Potter films (2001 to 2011), but English actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were happy to see each other again in the US recently.

Radcliffe, 36, is best known for playing the titular character in the film series, while Felton, 38, is best known for playing Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

On March 5, Felton posted on social media several photos of him meeting Radcliffe in New York City and a throwback photo of them in the films.

“Broomsticks to Broadway,” wrote Felton, who had turned up to support Radcliffe at his one-man show Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway.

The two actors were seen in the photos beaming and hugging each other backstage.

Felton is currently in New York playing a grown-up version of Malfoy in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway.

The Instagram account of the Broadway show also commented on his post, writing, “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for”, referring to the rival houses Malfoy and Potter belong to in the films.

This was not the only Harry Potter film reunion in the past week.

English actors Oliver Phelps, Gary Oldman and David Bradley were at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, on March 4.

“Some friendly faces at the football tonight,” Phelps wrote on social media, posting a photo of the trio at one of the corporate boxes at the stadium.

Villa Park was hosting the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea on March 4, with the home side losing 4-1 to Chelsea.

Phelps, 40, played George Weasley, one of the Weasley twin brothers, in the Harry Potter films. Meanwhile, Oldman, 67, played the wizard and Potter’s godfather Sirius Black, while Bradley, 83, played the grumpy school caretaker Argus Filch.

Phelps and Bradley are known fans of Aston Villa.