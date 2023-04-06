Harry Potter actors who played the Weasleys reunite in Singapore for travel series

SINGAPORE – Harry Potter actors James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the popular film franchise, reunited with their on-screen dad, British actor Mark Williams, in Singapore.

The British twins, 37, who host travel series Fantastic Friends, shared photos of Williams, 63, and themselves on Instagram earlier this week.

They were seen posing in front of the Singapore skyline, as well as in Chinatown. They also tried their hand at teh tarik and a lion dance.

Sharing a series of photos, Oliver Phelps wrote: “We had so much fun in this brilliant destination. The food, the culture, the laughs – all brilliant.”

His brother also shared three photos and said: “Fantastic Friends Season 2 is well under way, we’ve had a great time in Singapore with our on-screen Dad – Mark Williams. Lots of laughs as always. This season is going to be wicked.”

The Phelps are best known for portraying Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter film series (2001 to 2011) and now work as a duo on other projects, including a podcast titled Normal Not Normal.

Williams appeared in seven of the eight Harry Potter films, playing Arthur Weasley.

Other Harry Potter alumni who appeared on the first season of Fantastic Friends, which aired in 2022, include British actress Bonnie Wright, who played the Weasley sister Ginny, Irish actress Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan).

Other celebrity guests include Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and American actor Haley Joel Osment.