Harrison Ford takes on first major TV role in comedy Shrinking

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood icon Harrison Ford is best known as the action hero of the Indiana Jones (1981 to present), Star Wars (1977 to present) and Blade Runner films (1982 to 2017).

So it was an unexpected coup when the creators of the new television comedy Shrinking convinced the 80-year-old American actor to play a key character – the star’s first major television role.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, it follows grieving psychotherapist Jimmy (Jason Segel, who also co-created the show) as he flirts with a mental breakdown following his wife’s death.

This alarms his friends and his boss (Ford) – especially when Jimmy begins impulsively telling patients what he really thinks of their problems.

At a press event in Los Angeles, Shrinking co-creator Bill Lawrence – who also writes and produces the Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso (2020 to present) – says he offered Ford the part expecting him to turn it down.

“Harrison’s my neighbour and so I knew him a bit. I asked him to read the script (for the first episode) and he said, ‘I like it. Am I going to be in the next one more?’”

Lawrence – the American writer, director and producer who created the medical sitcom Scrubs (2001 to 2010) – then told Ford he could be in the rest of the episodes “as much as you want”.