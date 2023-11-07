Hamilton fans in Singapore face technical difficulties buying tickets online during Klook pre-sale

SINGAPORE - Some early birds who tried to buy tickets to the much-anticipated Broadway musical Hamilton on Tuesday morning through Klook’s website were frustrated when they encountered technical issues.

The Tony Award-winning production is slated to play from April 19 to May 26 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, with tickets priced from $80 to $280.

The pre-sale started at 10am on online third-party travel platform Klook, which is the official priority pre-sale partner of Hamilton Singapore. Anyone with a Klook registered account is eligible to purchase tickets across all categories except the dress circle, VIP and AB boxes.

However, several netizens were initially unsuccessful, and took to social media to voice their displeasure about how the website link was not working.

A Klook spokesman told The Straits Times: “We are aware that some users experienced intermittent difficulties accessing the Hamilton Singapore booking page for around 10 minutes this morning. This was immediately addressed and all ticketing sales for the Hamilton musical in Singapore have been processing smoothly with thousands of tickets already snapped up.”

The spokesman added that the platform has observed strong demand for the event, with thousands of tickets already sold. Fans can continue to purchase their tickets via its website until tickets are sold out.

According to Klook’s website, the show will be rated Advisory 16, with an age recommendation of eight years and above. All children aged 12 and below are required to purchase a ticket for admission, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Hamilton’s Singapore run is presented by Base Entertainment Asia, which will kick off its waitlist priority sale on Wednesday at 10am. Fans can visit baseasia.com/HamiltonSG to join the waitlist to be among the first in line for tickets. This waitlist will close at on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

The general sale will start on Nov 14 at 10am via the Marina Bay Sands and Sistic websites.

The sung-and-rapped-through biographical musical covers the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution up to his death in 1804.

It has a ground-breaking score, which draws heavily from hip-hop, jazz and R&B, together with traditional show tunes.

Book it/Hamilton

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: April 19 to May 26, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2pm and 8pm (Saturdays), 1pm and 6pm (Sundays)

Admission: $80 to $280 via Klook, until tickets are sold out. A waitlist priority sale commences on Wednesday at 10am via Marina Bay Sands and Sistic