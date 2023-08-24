Halle Berry to pay ex Olivier Martinez $11,000 a month in child support

LOS ANGELES – After nearly eight years of fighting for custody of their nine-year-old son Maceo, an agreement was finally reached between Hollywood actress Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their son, according to a copy of the 33-page legal document obtained by several American media outlets like CNN and USA Today.

Berry, 57, also has to pay French actor Martinez US$8,000 (S$11,000) a month in child support and 4.3 per cent of all income she makes above US$2 million. The Oscar winner will also shoulder the cost of Maceo’s private school tuition, including uniforms and school supplies, his extracurricular activities, health insurance and therapy.

She will also pay Martinez, 57, back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

According to the physical custody agreement, Maceo would split time with his parents during the week. The former couple would have alternate custody of the boy on weekends. Exceptions to the agreement are for school holidays, Maceo’s birthday, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, reported USA Today.

The former couple met on the set of thriller Dark Tide in 2010. They were married in July 2013 in a private ceremony in France, when Berry was pregnant with Maceo.

They filed for divorce in October 2015, both citing irreconcilable differences. In December 2016, a judge ruled Berry and Martinez legally single, but the exes continued to negotiate over child custody and support.

Berry was married to American baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and American singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005.

She then started seeing Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares a 15-year-old daughter, Nahla. That relationship ended in 2010. Berry is now dating American musician Van Hunt.

Martinez was previously linked to Australian singer Kylie Minogue. His marriage to Berry was his first.