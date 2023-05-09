Hairstylist Addy Lee slams fellow Mdada co-founder Pornsak in two-hour live stream

SINGAPORE – Malaysia-born local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee went on a two-hour tirade against fellow Mdada founder, host Pornsak, on Facebook Live on Monday night.

Lee’s main beef appeared to be an accusation of alleged embezzlement, supposedly levelled by Pornsak against an Mdada staff member who worked as Lee’s assistant.

Lee, 52, Pornsak, 41, and local actress-host Michelle Chia, 47, had set up the successful e-commerce site in September 2020.

It has come under scrutiny recently over late deliveries and defective products, among other complaints lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Pornsak, who is Thai Chinese and based in Singapore, announced his abrupt departure in January, citing a generation gap between himself and the other two founders, as well as differences in views on “corporate governance”.

Mdada refuted the statements and Pornsak later clarified he had no intention of defaming his former company.

Lee also subsequently left in April due to ill health, which he revealed in a shock announcement.

In the live stream, during which he appeared animated and often angry, he said he was speaking in his personal capacity.

Lee initially did not refer to Pornsak by name, calling him “my ex-CEO”, but later responded to comments to say: “Is it the man or the woman? Of course I’m talking about the man. Michelle is a very good girl.”

Lee also accused Pornsak of bullying and defaming the staff member.

“If it’s misappropriation, why didn’t you call the police? You only gave a warning letter, why did you force the person to sign the warning letter?” Lee said.

He added: “I am waiting for your reply and I’m ready for your lawyers. Mine are ready too.”

Lee repeatedly said Pornsak was two-faced and called him a “smiling tiger”.