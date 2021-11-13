Hacken Lee turns down jobs in China for his sons

HONG KONG • Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee has turned down assignments in China despite his recent success on Sing! China.

The Cantopop singer was a coach on the latest season of the popular talent competition, which was won by Wu Keyue, a Guangdong contestant in Lee's team.

Lee, 53, returned to Hong Kong after the show ended last month. He was in Hangzhou for four months before that.

The singer told Hong Kong media that being a coach on Sing! China was challenging, but he benefited from the experience. He also revealed he had other job offers in China.

"But I have a family and do not want my two sons not to recognise me," he said. "So, I go to China only once a year, then stay for a few months."

Lee joked that he was happier seeing his sons than the other way around, adding that they spend time with him only on weekends as they are busy with their school work.

He has two sons - Ryan, 14, and Rex, 11 - with his wife Emily Lo, 47, winner of the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 1992.

Lee, best known for ballads such as The Crescent Moon, Blazing Sun and Eternal Love, has taken part in several variety shows in China in recent years, ranging from I Am A Singer 4 in 2016 to Young Forever in 2019 and last year.

He will be performing in Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's upcoming anniversary gala show later this month.