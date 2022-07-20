Guns N' Roses to perform at National Stadium in November

American rock icons Guns N' Roses will be back in Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 12.

Tickets, priced from $128 to $248, will go on sale on July 28.

The band, famed for classic rock anthems such as Sweet Child O' Mine (1987), Patience (1988) and November Rain (1991), last performed in Singapore at the Changi Exhibition Centre in 2017.

That show, the band's first in Singapore, attracted 50,000. But it was also marred by complaints from fans who faced problems with a cashless system used for purchasing food and drinks.

Formed in 1985, the band's current line-up includes singer and co-founder Axl Rose, as well as long-time members guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.

With more than 100 million records sold, the band are one of the world's best-selling music acts. Their global Not In This Lifetime... Tour, which ran from 2016 to 2019, is the third highest-grossing tour of all time.

The upcoming Singapore show is organised by event promoters TEG Dainty and G.H.Y Culture & Media.

TEG Dainty's president and chief executive, Mr Paul Dainty, said in a statement: "Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging period in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying.

"We're all eager to return to business as usual and who better to charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N' Roses."

Guns N' Roses join other major music acts performing this year at the National Stadium, one of Singapore's largest concert venues. Other gigs include American singer Billie Eilish on Aug 21, Canadian singer Justin Bieber on Oct 25, Taiwanese band Mayday on Dec 3 and Taiwanese singer Jay Chou on Dec 17 and 18.