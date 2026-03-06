Guns N’ Roses returning to Singapore for National Stadium show in November

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – American hard rock icons Guns N’ Roses will perform at the National Stadium on Nov 25, marking their third appearance in Singapore.

Ticket pre-sales start on March 16, while general sales start on March 20.

The show is part of the Australia/New Zealand/Singapore: Winter 2026 leg of their world tour. No other Asian dates in 2026 have been announced so far.

Other countries in the tour include Mexico, Brazil, Europe, the United States and Canada.

It follows a busy 2025 run that saw the band play stadiums and arenas across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asian countries such as Thailand.

The band made their Singapore debut in 2017 at Changi Exhibition Centre, drawing some 50,000 fans for the Not In This Lifetime tour.

They returned five years later for a second show, at the National Stadium, in 2022.

The band’s current line-up includes the classic core trio of singer Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. Their reunion in 2016 after a near-decade apart was a significant event in recent rock history.

The touring line-up also has keyboardist Dizzy Reed, rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Isaac Carpenter and keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The band have one of the most enduring catalogues in rock. Their 1987 debut, Appetite For Destruction, is the best-selling debut album in US history and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in May 2024.

Their previous world tour, the Not In This Lifetime run (2016 to 2019), ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time, selling more than five million tickets globally.

Book it

Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2026

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Nov 25, 8pm

Admission: Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645), but prices have not been released. Pre-sale for Nightrain Fan Club members will be on March 16, 10am to 11.59pm. Mastercard and Trip.com pre-sales will be from March 17, 10am to March 19, 10am. Live Nation pre-sales will be on March 19, 2 to 11.59pm, while the general sale starts on March 20 at 10am.