Guitar heroes Yngwie Malmsteen and Marty Friedman to hold joint concert at Fort Canning Park in May

SINGAPORE – Celebrated rock guitarists Marty Friedman and Yngwie Malmsteen will be back in Singapore for a double-bill concert at Fort Canning Park on May 2.

The show is part of Singapore Rockfest 2024, a series of concerts taking place at the outdoor venue that month. It includes gigs by British rock veterans Deep Purple on May 1 and American pop-punk band All Time Low on May 5.

Tickets go on sale for members of concert organiser LAMC on Feb 23 and the public on Feb 26 via ticketing platform Sistic. Prices have not been announced.

Both Friedman, who hails from the United States, and Malmsteen, who is Swedish, have previously performed in Singapore, but the upcoming show will be their first time headlining together. Friedman will take the stage at 7pm and Malmsteen at 9pm.

Friedman, 61, was the guitarist for Taiwanese pop star A-mei at her concert here in 2010, and did a solo set with American progressive metal band Polyphia here in 2018.

Besides his extensive solo releases and involvement with American groups such as Cacophony and Tourniquet, he is best known for his stint as guitarist for American metal titans Megadeth from 1990 to 2000.

After leaving Megadeth, he relocated to Tokyo, Japan, where he collaborated with Japanese acts ranging from idol group Momoiro Clover Z to singer Nanase Aikawa. He also worked extensively on Japanese television, appearing in more than 700 shows.

In 2016, the Japanese government agency for cultural affairs appointed him an ambassador for Japan heritage.

Malmsteen, 60, was last in Singapore in 2017 for a joint concert with other acclaimed rock guitarists Steve Vai, Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde. He also performed at Fort Canning Park with his band Rising Force in 2006 and at Singapore Expo in 2002.

The seminal guitarist, famous for his virtuosity and trademark neo-classical brand of rock, has released 22 albums. These range from his 1984 solo debut Rising Force to his latest and 22nd album Parabellum.

Singapore Rockfest – Yngwie Malmsteen and Marty Friedman

Where: Fort Canning Park

When: May 2, 7pm

Admission: LAMC members’ pre-sale is from Feb 23, 10am, to Feb 25, 11.59pm. Go to tinyurl.com/lamcproductions to join. General tickets go on sale on Feb 26, 10am. All tickets, the prices of which have yet to be released, will be sold via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)