Guide to more animated movies for the holidays

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG)

Opens Dec 2

This movie adapted from the popular Scholastic book series is aimed at a younger crowd. It is a live-action film with a computer-generated title character, but it feels like it ought to be on this list. It stars Jack Whitehall and John Cleese.

MONSTER FAMILY 2 (RATING TO BE ADVISED)

Opens Dec 9

Emily Watson, Nick Frost and Jason Isaacs lend their voices to this sequel to the original 2017 German-British production. The Wishbone family, adopting their monster personalities, must use their powers to save their friends from a monster hunter.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS (PG)

Opens Jan 13

In this French-Belgian take on the classic 1872 Jules Verne story, animals with human characteristics play the main characters. Voiced in English for the Singapore release, the eccentric Phileas and his buddy Passepartout are a frog and a marmoset who embark on a global adventure.

PIL'S ADVENTURES (PG)

Opens Dec 2

This animation from French house TAT Studio details the exploits of Pil, an orphan thrust into a hunt for a cure after a member of his city's royal family receives a curse that turns him into a hybrid half-chicken, half-cat creature.

SING 2 (PG)

Opens Dec 23

In this sequel to the 2016 movie, Pharrell Williams, Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson are among the voices of the anthropomorphic animals. Following the rescue of the theatre in the first movie, the musical pals want to take the next step by staging a show in the fabled Crystal Tower Theatre.

FIREHEART (RATING TO BE ADVISED)

Opens Jan 27

Olivia Cooke and Kenneth Branagh are the voices behind this story set in the 1930s about a girl who dreams of becoming a New York City firefighter, just like her father. But the laws prohibit her from joining. When mysterious fires break out, causing the city's firefighters to vanish, she disguises herself as a man and puts on the uniform.