Grammys: Wildflower by Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year
LOS ANGELES - Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell on Feb 1 won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which honours songwriting, for her tune Wildflower – a bit of a surprise win in a crowded field.
The siblings triumphed in a category that included Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, rapper Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Rose and Bruno Mars, and Golden from Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, which had been widely predicted to win. AFP