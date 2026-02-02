Grammys: Wildflower by Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accept the Song Of The Year award for Wildflower onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb 1.

LOS ANGELES - Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell on Feb 1 won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which honours songwriting, for her tune Wildflower – a bit of a surprise win in a crowded field.

The siblings triumphed in a category that included Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, rapper Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Rose and Bruno Mars, and Golden from Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, which had been widely predicted to win. AFP



