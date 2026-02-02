Straitstimes.com header logo

Grammys: Wildflower by Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accept the Song Of The Year award for Wildflower onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb 1.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accept the Song Of The Year award for Wildflower onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

LOS ANGELES - Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell on Feb 1 won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which honours songwriting, for her tune Wildflower – a bit of a surprise win in a crowded field.

The siblings triumphed in a category that included Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, rapper Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Rose and Bruno Mars, and Golden from Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, which had been widely predicted to win. AFP

More on this topic
Grammys: British singer Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist
Grammys: Early wins for Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny as ceremony begins


See more on

Grammys

Awards and prizes

Music

Celebrities

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.