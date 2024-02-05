Grammys: Taylor Swift announces new album coming out in April

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb 4. PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES – Pop superstar Taylor Swift and R&B artist SZA won Grammy trophies as women dominated this year’s top honours in the music business.

Swift, winner of best pop vocal performance album for Midnights (2022), used the moment to announce that she will release a new album on April 19 called The Tortured Poets Department.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift, 34, said as she disclosed the new album.

SZA, who won the award for best R&B song for Snooze (2022), ran out from backstage, where she was changing outfits, and accepted her trophy from presenter Lizzo.

SZA recalled how she and Lizzo had played to small rooms of people as they were building their careers.

“I came really, really far, and I can’t believe this is happening, and it feels very fake,” she said. REUTERS

