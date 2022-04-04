Grammys: Retro act Silk Sonic win Song of the Year

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Silk Sonic, the group project of singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak, pulled an upset on Sunday (April 3) to win the Grammy for Song of the Year for their single, Leave The Door Open.

It was the third Grammy of the night for the superduo, who channelled velvety R&B crooners on their throwback hit.

They bested a crowded field that included pop queens Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Mars - a long-time Grammy darling with 11 wins to his name before this year - shared the coveted prize honouring best songwriting with collaborators including .Paak.

Mars and .Paak, both 36, toured together in 2017, before announcing in 2021 that they had formed a band and produced an album.

Silk Sonic debuted at last year's Grammys, performing Leave The Door Open along with a tribute to the late legend Little Richard, who died in 2020 at the age of 87.

Mars and .Paak's project is something of a 1970s revival group that sees the musicians who have separately found solo fame look the part, sporting polished disco garb as they croon.