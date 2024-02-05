Grammys: Metallics, Barbiecore and white rule at Grammys red carpet

If you want to shine at the Grammys, metallics are a strong bet.

Pop princess Miley Cyrus, who won the award for record of the year and best pop solo performance for her hit Flowers (2023), made quite the red carpet entrance in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela and big, in-your-face hair.

But when she accepted her best pop solo performance award from Mariah Carey, she had changed into a black sparkly halter jumpsuit.

Dua Lipa, a nominee for her huge smash Dance The Night (2023) from the 2023 summer blockbuster Barbie movie, wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing.

On the carpet, she said she felt like a “warrior”.

Jon Batiste, the sole man in the running for album of the year, wore a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers.

And Victoria Monet, who has seven nominations, dazzled in a copper Versace corset dress with a train, a trend seen on several red carpets this season.

Barbie world