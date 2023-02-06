Grammys: Lizzo wins Record of the Year; Samara Joy wins Best New Artiste

LOS ANGELES - Lizzo on Sunday won the Grammy for Record of the Year – the award honoring overall performance of a song – for her single About Damn Time, besting a crowded field including Beyonce and Adele.

Scoring the prize is something of a comeback for Lizzo, 34, who was widely tipped to be the big winner in 2020, but lost all her chances at a major award to pop phenom Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, US jazz singer Samara Joy won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artiste, coming out atop an eclectic field that included Italian rockers Maneskin and the Brazilian pop phenom Anitta.

The Bronx-raised 23-year-old grew up surrounded by musicians, with a family history in gospel and a steady diet of Motown and soul. It was her second Grammy of the night, after the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album. AFP